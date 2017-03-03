Castleford Tigers chief executive victim of ‘vicious assault’

Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Gill was “viciously” assaulted during a town-centre attack, the club has confirmed tonight.

The current Betfred Super League leaders said the attack happened in Bridge Street, Castleford, early on Friday.

A statement from the club said: Thank you Castleford fans for all your calls and concerns today.

Castleford Tigers can confirm that CEO Steve Gill was the victim of a vicious assault on Bridge Street in Castleford earlier today.

On behalf of everyone here at the club we wish Steve a quick recovery. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response.

Castleford Tigers now ask could all fans and the media respect Steve’s privacy while he recovers at home with his family.”

Gill has been associated with the club for almost 50 years after starting out by operating the scoreboard.

He held the role of assistant coach before becoming a successful head of youth in 2008, helping bring through the likes of Adam Milner, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Joe Westerman and Daryl Clark.

Four years ago he took over from Steve Ferres as chief executive, initially on a temporary basis, but then full-time.

He has overseen a dramatic rise in fortunes of the Tigers, whose 66-10 win over Leeds Rhinos in front of a capacity 11,500 crowd yesterday maintained their unbeaten start to the season and showed how far Cas have come in Gill’s time as CEO.