Castleford Tigers’ Larroyer facing a ban

The fall out from Castleford Tigers’ run-in with the officials in the 32-24 victory at Catalans Dragons has seen two players charged by the RFL.

French forward Kevin Larroyer has been charged over his “unsavoury” tackle on Vincent Duport when he grabbed the Dragons centre between the legs in his attempt to turn him over.

Pictures have emerged on social media of a Catalans player appearing to do the same thing in the match, but no action has been taken on this whereas Larroyer faces a possible three match ban after being charged with a grade C offence.

Larroyer, a former team-mate of Duport, was sin-binned by referee Phil Bentham for the incident for which he will have to appear in front of the RFL’s match review panel after being accused of “other contrary behaviour”.

The back row forward does have the option of submitting an early guilty plea, which would knock a game off any ban.

Castleford winger Joel Monaghan, meanwhile, has been charged with a grade A offence of dangerous contact from the same game, but he has the option of an early guilty plea which would enable him to avoid any suspension.

Mike McMeeken and Luke Gale were also sin-binned in Perpignan, but have not been charged with any offences.