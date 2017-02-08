Castleford Tigers name squad for opening game

Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for Castleford Tigers’ opening Betfred Super League game against Leigh Centurions at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (kick-off 8pm).

It features 17 of the players who were on duty in the final warm-up game against St Helens plus hooker Adam Milner and half-back Ben Roberts, who are on their way back after injury.

Head coach Powell has been impressed by his team’s work ethic during pre season training.

He said: “Everyone has worked hard in our pre-season games and you can sense that our boys are busting to play.

“We came straight back from our camp in Lanzarote and the young lads played at Batley while the first team played at Saints and the St Helens game was everything we needed it to be.

“The manor of the performance, particularly defensively, was what we were looking for and it’s the first win we’ve had there in 25 years.”

Tickets are available from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes shopping centre or online from the Tigers website, but there are less than 100 seated tickets remaining.

Castleford Tigers squad v Leigh Centurions is:

6. Rangi Chase, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 1. Zak Hardaker, 8. Andy Lynch, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 21. Joel Monaghan, 17. Junior Moors, 16. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 19. Gadwin Springer, 3. Jake Webster.