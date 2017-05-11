Castleford Tigers name squad for St Helens cup tie

Castleford Tigers’ England trio are set to return to action after being named in Daryl Powell’s 19-man squad that is up against St Helens in a sixth round Ladbrokes Challenge Cup at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday.

Zak Hardaker, Luke Gale and Mike McMeeken are all included along with Ben Roberts as Powell makes four changes to last week’s squad with Keiran Gill, Kevin Larroyer, Tom Holmes and Joel Monaghan missing out.

Powell will have to make some last minute decisions before choosing his 17 men who will take to the field on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “We will have some late calls this week. Rangi Chase injured his neck last week and Ben Roberts missed the game so we’ll have to check on him and Junior Moors probably shouldn’t have played last week so there will be a few late calls this week, but I would expect two if not all three to be okay.”

Powell is looking forward to the excitement of the Challenge Cup: “There is no two points this week, it is about winning the game no matter what.

“The Challenge Cup is a massive part of Rugby League and Castleford Tiger’s history. We will pick our strongest team, we want to go into the next round and go to Wembley, it’s a huge competition for us.”

Match tickets are available to buy from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes shopping centre and from the Tigers online box office here. Season ticket holders are reminded that discounted tickets can only be purchased until 5pm on Friday down at the Tigers Den.

Castleford Tigers‘ 19-man squad is:

6. Rangi Chase

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

7. Luke Gale

1. Zak Hardaker

34. Alex Foster

8. Andy Lynch

14. Nathan Massey

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

2. Greg Minikin

13. Adam Milner

17. Junior Moors

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

16. Ben Roberts

19. Gadwin Springer

4. Michael Shenton

3. Jake Webster