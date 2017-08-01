Castleford Tigers name squad for St Helens game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has recalled three players after injury to his 19-man squad that will take on St Helens on Thursday.

The Tigers are looking to continue their run of 12 league wins in a row and welcome back Larne Patrick, Oliver Holmes and Adam Milner after stints on the sidelines with Kevin Larroyer, Gadwin Springer and Jake Trueman all dropping out of the 19-man squad.

Tickets are available for the game and can be bought from the Tigers website or in store from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes.

Season ticket holders are reminded that the four home games in the Super 8s are included in their 2017 season ticket while junior season ticket holders can also take advantage of junior swap vouchers for the three away games.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:

18. Matt Cook, 34. Alex Foster, 7. Luke Gale, 1. Zak Hardaker, 25. Jy Hitchcox, 11. Oliver Holmes, 23. Tom Holmes, 8. Andy Lynch, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 21. Joel Monaghan, 20. Larne Patrick, 16. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton.