Castleford Tigers name squad for Warrington game

Five players return to the Castleford Tigers squad for Sunday’s game against Warrington Wolves after being named in Daryl Powell’s 19-man squad.

Zak Hardaker, Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Michael Shenton all return after being rested last week while Adam Milner is back after injury.

Jake Webster, however, is not included along with two others who drop out from last week, Kieran Gill and Jake Trueman.

Powell will also to make some late calls on a few players.

He said: “The five guys who we’re rested last week will come back in and we have a few checks to make on Jesse and Junior who left the field on Sunday with concussion, they’ll need to go through the protocol and pass those tests to play.”

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad:

5. Greg Eden

34. Alex Foster

1. Zak Hardaker

25. Jy Hitchcox

23. Tom Holmes

7. Luke Gale

33. Kevin Larroyer

8. Andy Lynch

14. Nathan Massey

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

2. Greg Minikin

17. Junior Moors

21. Joel Monaghan

16. Ben Roberts

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton