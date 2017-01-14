Castleford Tigers squad numbers revealed

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed his squad numbers for the 2017 Betfred Super League season.
Competition has been high this year and Powell chose to see how the players have performed in pre-season before making his final decision.
The 2017 squad numbers were announced live last night at a sponsors dinner at Rogerthorpe Manor.
The 2017 squad numbers are:
1. Zak Hardaker – Sponsored by Ludwell Electrical
2. Greg Minikin – Sponsored by SB Paving
3. Jake Webster – Sponsored by DPM Joinery
4. Michael Shenton – Sponsored by Vanguard Security Services Ltd
5. Greg Eden – Sponsored by John Jewitt in memory of Arthur Jewitt
6. Rangi Chase – Sponsored by David Cussons Windows and Doors
7. Luke Gale - Sponsored by Black Swan Normanton
8. Andy Lynch – Sponsored by Swillington Auto Care
9. Paul McShane - Sponsored by Brebur
10. Grant Millington – Sponsored by David & Joanne Peake and in memory of Alan Bank
11. Oliver Holmes – Sponsored by Hutsby Potato Merchants
12. Mike McMeeken – Sponsored by Rogerthorpe Manor
13. Adam Milner – Sponsored by A J Glassfibre
14. Nathan Massey – Sponsored by A R Machinery
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao – Sponsored by Anthony Higgins Transport Ltd
16. Ben Roberts – Sponsored by NVB Consultants Ltd
17. Junior Moors – Sponsored by BWT Installations Ltd
18. Matt Cook – Sponsored by ETA Electrical
19. Gadwin Springer – Sponsored by Pontefract Upholstery
20. Larne Patrick – Sponsored by Imperial Property Solutions
21. Joel Monaghan – Sponsored by CBR Engineering
22. Will Maher – Sponsored by A1 Football Factory
23. Tom Holmes – Sponsored by Mary Clifford
24. Brandon Douglas – Sponsored by Mend-A-Hose
25. Jy Hitchcox - Sponsored by XBlades
26. Kieran Gill – Sponsored by Tigers Trust
27. Tuoyo Egodo – Sponsored by Mary Clifford
28. Conor Fitzsimmons – Sponsored by CBR Engineering
29. Luke Million - Sponsored by XBlades
30. Declan Sheehan – Sponsored by JP Plant Hire Ltd
31. Brandon Westerman – Sponsored by Mend-A-Hose
32. Daniel Igbinedion – Sponsored by LB Sports Therapy