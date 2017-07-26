Castleford Tigers start at home to Saints in Super 8s

The dates have been confirmed for the Super 8s fixtures with leaders Castleford Tigers set to open their campaign live on Sky Sports on Thursday, August 3 at home to St Helens to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

After finishing in the top four in the regular season Castleford have earned four home games and will play alternate home and away fixtures with the first three all on Sky.

Here is the order of their fixtures:

R1 - Thursday 3 August - Castleford Tigers v St Helens - KO 8pm - Sky Sports.

R2 - Friday 11 August - Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers - KO 8pm - Sky Sports.

R3 - Thursday 17 August - Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity - KO 8pm - Sky Sports.

R4 - Friday 1 September - Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers - KO 8pm.

R5 - Friday 8 September - Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - KO 8pm.

R6 - Sunday 17 September - Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - KO 3pm.

R7 - Friday 22 September - Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 8pm.