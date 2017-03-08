Castleford Tigers trio chosen in England Youth squad

Following on from Callum McLelland’s impressive performances as England Youth captain in 2016, Castleford Tigers scholarship players Ritchie Westwood (Lock Lane ARL), Ben Dobson (Normanton Knights ARL) and Lewis Peachey (Nottingham Outlaws/Dearne Valley Bulldogs ARL) have been named in the 2017 squad.

England are playing an Easter test series against France, with the second fixture being played at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Tuesday, April 18.

The Cas trio, who are all products of the Tigers Embed the Pathway Player Development Programme, have been selected after impressing the England coaching team over the last 12 months.

Tigers talent development manager Daren Higgins said: “The selection of these lads is a great reflection of their performances in recent times and the characteristics they possess.

“All three lads are extremely focused and set great examples with their efforts and professionalism on a consistent basis. All three have come through our Player Development Centre system with Lewis’s selection also reflecting the partnership we now have in place with the Midlands Hurricanes regional academy.” Tigers head of youth Pete Riding added: “This is a great shot in the arm for our youth development programme and great news for the lads themselves who will only benefit as players from this experience.

“There are also a number of other players we have on our books who have been considered for selection and their performances will be monitored with a view to being called up into the squad at a later date.”