Castleford Tigresses crown first year with county cup success

Castleford Tigers Ladies have claimed their second piece of silverware this season after picking up a 32-20 victory against Oulton Raidettes in the final of the County Cup.

The final was played at Oulton and it seemed as if home advantage would play a key role when the home side took a 16-4 lead at half-time. Kelly Beckett scored the only try for Castleford in the first 40 minutes.

But in the second half the Tigresses came out fighting and tries from Jasmine Cudjoe, Katie Hepworth, Emma Lumley and a double for Shanelle Mannion helped Cas to a famous victory. Hepworth also produced four kicks.

Castleford have now won two trophies since the club was set up last August. This is following their unbeaten run at the Brighton 9s tournament earlier in the year.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield was delighted with the victory and said: “Winning silverware as a new club in our first season is obviously really pleasing.

“The girls didn’t play to their potential in the first half but dug deep in the second to get the win.

“As a group we are thrilled to win the County Cup and hopefully this shows how far we have come in a very short space of time. The future certainly looks bright.”

With the club ending their league campaign in the top four and picking up two pieces of silverware along the way, it has certainly not been a bad debut season for the newly established side.

However, the real test will come next week when Cas Tigers Ladies take on Featherstone Rovers in the first game of the inaugural Women’s Super League. The first ever edition of this competition will feature four of the best sides in the country; this includes Castleford, Featherstone, Bradford Bulls and European champions Thatto Heath.

The Tigresses will certainly be the rank outsiders going into the Super League, especially with the average age of the team being just 18.