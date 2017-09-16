Castleford Tigresses made to struggle against Bradford

Castleford Tigers Ladies suffered a fourth consecutive defeat as they lost 60-12 to Bradford Bulls Women at Willowbridge Lane.

Bradford dominated the majority of the game and scored tries through Savannah Andrade, Charlotte Booth, Amy Hardcastle, Jess Coutman, Charlene Henegan and Beth Sutcliffe with Claire Garner also adding eight goals.

Castleford did enjoy some good moments and Lucy Eastwood, Maisie Birdsall and Kelly Beckett all crossed for tries.

Bulls took the lead almost immediately as they caught the ball from the kick off and burst through the Castleford half without losing a tackle. Booth crossed the line as Mark Prescott’s side made a dream start.

Hardcastle and Courtman extended the visitors lead before Eastwood gave the home side hope with a well worked try. However, it did not take long for the Bulls to hit back, Booth, Courtman and Andrade piling on the points.

Just before the interval, Birdsall was able to add four more points for the Tigers.

The first 10 minutes of the second half were a lot more competitive. However, Bradford regained their rhythm and four more tires, including two more for Andrade, gave them an unassailable lead.

Cas youngster Beckett touched down on the left wing, but it was not enough to trouble the Bulls who finished things off with yet another try by Sutcliffe.

Castleford boss Lindsay Anfield was unimpressed with her side’s performance, saying: “After a positive week at training I was disappointed with our performance. We seem to struggle turning it on during games.

“Bradford’s success has come from such depth and true competition for shirts week in, week out. Our players have become complacent and didn’t do the badge justice.

“Off the field we try to create a very professional environment. We need our players to thrive off that and take us forward.

“We have very high standards and expectations but this needs to be transferred onto the pitch.”

Castleford’s final game of the season sees them at home to Thatto Heath St Helens at Willowbridge Lane on Sunday, September 24.