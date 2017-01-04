Castleford to carry on dual registration with Oxford

Castleford Tigers are continuing their dual registration partnership with Oxford RL for the 2017 season.

The partnership that began in 2016 aids player development for both teams and also helps Oxford with behind the scenes professionalism, while giving Castleford a healthy environment for its young players to thrive.

Blues chief executive Adrian Smith said: “This is pleasing and a real vote of confidence from the Tigers.

“To have a Super League club helping us and clearly appreciating what we are doing in Oxfordshire is great news. I must thank and give credit to our coaches, staff and medical team as it is these guys that produce the Blues environment.

“We are continually looking to improve, be the best we can with our resource and we have set priorities and targets to measure our progress. I’m confident in our staff and that we will work closer with the Tigers to raise awareness of the game and achieve true dual partnership benefits.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Tigers CEO Steve Gill and the Tigers board for their support last season and look forward to growing the relationship.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “We initially set up the partnership for the 2016 season and we are delighted to continue to work with Oxford.

“Oxford provides a great environment for our young players to grow and we are already seeing the talent on show outside the heartland areas of Rugby League, most recently with our signing of Oxford RL player Daniel Igbinedion.

“The guys down at Oxford are doing a great job and this is a partnership that works well for both parties.”