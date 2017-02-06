Chance for Castleford fans to meet coaching staff

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club’s next event is a meet the coaches evening in the Hospitality Suite at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The event, sponsored by The Black Swan, Normanton, takes place on Tuesday, February 21, with a 7.45pm start. Guests are head coach Daryl Powell, his assistants Danny Orr and Ryan Sheridan, strength and conditioning coach Ben Cooper and head physio Matt Crowther.

The evening will consist of a question and answer session with questions from the audience. Admission is £1 to CTSC members and £3 to non members with 2017 membership available on the night, adults £5, family £10, under 16s £2.50.

There will be a raffle with the bar, tea and coffee available.