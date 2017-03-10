Chase faces fight to win place back in Castleford team

After a disciplinary issue led to him being left out of the team last week Rangi Chase now has a fight on his hands to get back in the team according to head coach Daryl Powell.

In Chase’s absence Paul McShane did a good job in the stand-off role in the 66-10 win over Leeds Rhinos and Powell is tempted to keep the same side together. He also half-back Ben Roberts available again after injury so an instant recall for Chase is looking unlikely although he played in the Tigers’ opening two games this season.

Powell said: “The team played exceptionally well last week.

“If you take yourself out of it, for whatever reason, then there’s a process for getting back into it.

“That has not been completed yet so we’ll see how that goes over the coming weeks.

“He has trained well this week. He’s just got to do that consistently over weeks and then the opportunity will come and it’s about taking it.

“We have a talented group of half-backs here. You see Paul McShane slot in there last week and look like an accomplished half-back so the last thing you want to do in this team is take yourself out of it as getting back into it might be quite hard.”