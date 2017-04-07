England youth team in Test action at Castleford

Castleford Tigers’ Mend-A-Hose Jungle will be staging an England youth international this month with several home players likely to feature.

England youth will be in action twice over the Easter period when they take on France Under-16s in a Test series which starts at Kingston Park, Newcastle on Friday, April 14 (5.00pm).

The first Test - a curtain-raiser to the Kingstone Press League 1 game between Newcastle Thunder and Barrow Raiders – will be followed by the final game on Tuesday, April 18 (6.00pm) at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Castleford.

England’s under 16s won both games against France last year after winning 28-16 and 28-20 at SM Pia’s Daniel Ambert Stadium.

England youth head coach Danny Wilson and his assistant Alan Hunte have selected a 27-man squad to go into camp ahead of the Test series. The squad will be based at Bishop Burton College, Hull before the first game at Kingston Park.

England youth squad (professional club and community club in brackets):

Amir Bourouh (Wigan Warriors, Siddal)

Ben Dobson (Castleford Tigers, Normanton Knights)

Ben Tibbs (Huddersfield Giants, Shaw Cross Sharks)

Brad Martin (Leeds Rhinos, Dewsbury Moor)

Cameron Lees (Wakefield Trinity, Stanley Rangers)

Cole Oakley (Warrington Wolves, Rylands)

Connor Bailey (Wakefield Trinity, Shaw Cross Sharks)

Corey Johnson (Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Lock Lane)

Dominic Young (Huddersfield Giants, Dewsbury Moor)

Eribe Doro (Warrington Wolves, Saddleworth Rangers)

Harvey Spence (Leeds Rhinos, Stanningley)

Henry Collins (Warrington Wolves, South Trafford)

Jack Broadbent (Leeds Rhinos, Dewsbury Moor)

Jack Welsby (St Helens, Blackbrook Royals)

Jack Wright (Warrington Wolves, Rylands)

Joshua Simm (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Lewis Peachey (Castleford Tigers, Nottingham Outlaws)

Matthew Foster (St Helens, Blackbrook Royals)

Max Roberts (Wigan Warriors, Blackbrook Royals)

Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors, Siddal)

Oliver Waite (Wigan Warriors, Siddal)

Reece Hamlet (Wigan Warriors, Leigh Miners Rangers)

Riley Dean (Warrington Wolves, Siddal)

Ritchie Westwood (Castleford Tigers, Castleford Lock Lane)

Ryan Forshaw (Wigan Warriors, Blackbrook Royals)

Thomas Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos, Siddal)

Yusuf Aydin (Wakefield Trinity, Eastmoor Dragons)

Entry to England youth v France Under-16 on Friday, April 14 (5.00pm) at Kingston Park, Newcastle is £5 for adults and free for children. The second Test at Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Castleford on Tuesday, April 18 is £5 for adult and free for concessions.