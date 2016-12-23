Excited new boy Jesse raring to go for Castleford

Excited new boy Jesse Sene-Lefao cannot wait to get started in a Castleford Tigers shirt when he is part of the side that tackles Hull on Boxing Day.

The 27-year-old New Zealand forward is eager to make the most of his early chance to show the fans and the coach what he can do as he looks to be as big a hit in Cas as his friends Ben Roberts and Junior Moors.

“After jumping on a plane for 24 hours I haven’t come here to sit around, I want to play,” said Sene-Lefao.

“To play here with a full crowd is just something to experience so I can’t wait to make my debut.

“The players say that everyone who comes here hates playing against us at the Cas ground. We’re hard to beat and the fans that come here on a Sunday afternoon are the best.

“There’s a lot of things I can’t wait to do and I’m pretty excited to experience what it’s like to play in front of these fans and to have the opportunity to be a part of the Cas Tigers.”

Former Cronulla and Manly player Sene-Lefao is a fan of Super League.

He said: “It looks pretty quick. Watching it on TV the ball just moves a lot. It looks like they play a lot of footy over here, which is exciting.

“The way we play is effective and exciting so I can’t wait to play with the boys that I have around me. I’ve got some stars around me, I’ve got Shenny and Luke Gale, these guys are England internationals.

“Growing up as a kid I always wanted to play here. My uncle, Robert Piva, played at Wakefield and he was coming in and out of New Zealand when I was a kid. I thought one day I want to be that guy.”