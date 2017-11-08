First Castleford signing from Hurricanes partnership

A player development partnership with the Midlands Hurricanes Regional Academy has led to a first signing for Castleford Tigers with Will Tully joining the Academy side.

Tully has been monitored by the Tigers for a number of months and recently impressed in the England under 18s community Lions series against Wales.

Several other Super League clubs showed interest in the young prop forward, but he has opted to go with Castleford.

Midlands Hurricanes head coach Greg Mannion said: “Will’s signing at Castleford is not only a great success story for Will himself but also a shot in the arm for the programme we are running at Loughborough College.

“Since agreeing our player development partnership earlier this year the Tigers have helped to add further interest and credibility to our own programme.

“This signing sends a clear message to aspiring young Rugby League players in the Midlands region that pathways into Super League do exist.”

Tully will now start training with the Tigers academy squad ahead of their 2018 campaign.

The Midlands Hurricanes Academy team took part in a joint training session with Castleford’s scholarship squad in June.

Tigers staff also attended a number of training sessions at the Hurricanes Lougborough College base, observing players at both academy and under 15s/16s age groups.