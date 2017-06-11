Five alive Eden is record breaker in Castleford win over Warrington

Flying winger Greg Eden set a new Castleford Tigers tries in a Super League game record as he raced over for five in the side’s comfortable 36-16 victory over Warrington at the Mend-A-Hose jungle.

The Tigers’ unbeaten home record in 2017 was never in doubt after a blistering start in which they collected 20 points in the first 18 minutes.

Daryl Powell’s men have now won their last eight matches and sit six points clear at the head of the Betfred Super League.

Castleford made a dream start when they scored from their first set as Luke Gale’s high kick was gathered by Eden after he juggled with the ball in the air and gathered it to dive over in the corner in the second minute.

Warrington’s start got worse when they lost Matty Blythe to injury then Chris Hill to the sin-bin after he was guilty of a late tackle on Gale.

With an extra man Cas made hay as they crossed for three tries in the 10 minutes.

First, Eden charged over from a typically classy left edge move involving Gale, Zak Hardaker and Michael Shenton. A touchline goal by Gale made it 10-0.

Warrington’s restart went out on the full and from the resulting set the Tigers were over again, Greg Minikin finishing well after being set up by a well timed Mike McMeeken pass.

A fourth try in the first 18 minutes followed with McMeeken charging over from a Gale pass after Nathan Massey had made big inroads with a great tackle bust and sidestep. With Gale goaling it was 20-0 and the points had come at more than one a minute.

Warrington were handed a way back into the game with a series of penalties awarded by referee James Child and got their first points on the board when Declan Patton’s long ball sent Tom Lineham over in the corner. Patton added the touchline conversion.

The game then went through a scrappy phase before Cas scored again as Super League’s top scorer Eden completed yet another hat-trick when sent over by Jesse Sene-Lefao. A touchline goal by Gale made it 26-6 at half-time.

The entertainment level dropped in the second half with the game effectively over after another Tigers try four minutes in with Eden over again from Gale’s pass after Ben Roberts had made a fine initial break down the middle. Gale’s goal made it 32-6.

Cas suffered a blow when Junior Moors was injured in trying to score and had to limp off with a serious looking leg injury. But they kept the pressure on the visitors’ line with a Gale 40-20 kick and after Joel Monaghan was inches away from scoring Eden did not make any mistake as he planted the ball down in the other corner from Shenton’s pass.

His fifth of the match set the new Tigers Super League record and equalled the all-time Castleford tries in a game record.

Surprisingly it was to be the last Tigers score in this match as they eased up and seemed more intent on entertaining the crowd than pushing home their advantage.

Eden did go close to another try when forced in touch close to the line, but it was Warrington who came up with two consolation tries through former Cas man Joe Westerman and Jack Hughes, with Patton adding one more goal.

Scorers - Castleford: Tries Eden 5, Minikin, McMeeken; goals Gale 4. Warrington: Tries Lineham, Westerman, Hughes; goals Patton 2.

Castleford Tigers: Hardaker; Minikin, Monaghan, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Milner, Moors, T Holmes, Foster.

Warrington Wolves: Dagger; Penny, Ratchford, Blythe, Lineham; Patton, Westerman; Hill, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Cooper. Subs: Dwyer, King, Savelio, Philbin.

Referee: James Child.

Half-time: 26-6.

Attendance: 8,577.