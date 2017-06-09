Foster signs new deal with Castleford

Castleford Tigers have today extended the contract of Alex Foster for the next two years.

The new deal will keep Foster at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

Foster joined the Tigers on trial in February and recently agreed a full-time contract until the end of this season. The 23-year-old has already earned an extension after impressing in his first couple of games.

He made his Castleford debut against Huddersfield Giants in May and earned praise from Tigers head coach Daryl Powell for his performance. Foster also played in Castleford’s recent Magic Weekend victory over Leeds Rhinos.

The back row forward started his career with the Rhinos, joining London Broncos on loan where he played with current Tigers Matt Cook and Mike McMeeken. In 2015, he was sent on loan once again to Featherstone Rovers where he played a number of games gaining valuable match experience.

Foster made the move to the Tigers in February following Bradford Bulls’ liquidation when he was left without a club.

He is delighted with his new deal and is already enjoying life as a Tiger: “I’m over the moon to sign here for another two years. It’s a great place to be here at the moment and everyone can see why with how well the boys are doing on the field. I’m really happy to be working with this group of players and the staff as well and I can’t wait for the next two years.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is looking forward to seeing Foster progress: “I’ve been really impressed with Alex since he arrived at the club. He hasn’t had a pre season and he’s had minimal game time but he’s battled his way through all of that and a couple of injuries and he looks like he’s going to be a really strong player for us.”

Powell added: “The games that he has played he has been tough and aggressive, he’s got some work to do on his skill sets and understanding our game but he’s going to be a strong player for us. His defensive mentality is absolutely superb and some of his line running is great and he’s only going to get better within our environment.”

Tigers CEO Steve Gill said: “Alex will be a great addition to our squad. Already he has fitted into the culture of the club, and I am sure he will become a fans favourite very quickly.”

Alex has been named in Daryl Powell’s 19 man squad to take on Warrington Wolves at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this Sunday.