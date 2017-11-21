Gale named in England team for World Cup semi-final

Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale has retained his place in the England team as they look to reach the Rugby League World Cup final this Saturday.

Gale, who has played in all four of the England games in the competition, has been named at number seven for the semi-final against Tonga, but there is no place for his clubmate, Mike McMeeken.

England have gone with the same 17 that were successful against Papua New Guinea in Melbourne, but have made two changes on their reserves list with Jonny Lomax and Scott Taylor replacing Stefan Ratchford and George Williams in the four listed reserves.

Tonga will be strengthened for their historic first Rugby League World Cup semi-final appearance with the return of forwards Sio Siau Taukeiaho and Peni Terepo for the clash with England at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium.

Both missed the two-point quarter-final victory over Lebanon last Saturday and will return fit and fresh with Roosters’ big gun Taukeiaho starting and aggressive Eel Terepo returning to the bench.

England’s 21-man squad is:

1 Gareth Widdop

2 Jermaine Mcgillvary

3 Kallum Watkins

4 John Bateman

5 Ryan Hall

6 Kevin Brown

7 Luke Gale

8 Chris Hill

9 Josh Hodgson

10 James Graham

11 Samuel Burgess

12 Elliott Whitehead

13 Sean O’Loughlin (C)

14 Alex Walmsley

15 Thomas Burgess

16 Ben Currie

17 James Roby

18 Jonny Lomax

19 Chris Heighington

20 Mark Percival

21 Scott Taylor