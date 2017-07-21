Gale wants Castleford to finish off regular season well

Luke Gale expects Castleford Tigers to go all out in a bid to round off their impressive regular season with another win when they go to France to play Catalans Dragons.

The Tigers can go into the Super 8s as many as 10 points clear at the top if they win in France and Leeds Rhinos lose – and another victory against Catalans can leave Cas with only one more win needed to guarantee a play-off place so playmaker Gale reckons there is plenty to turn up for on Saturday.

He said: “I don’t know if Daryl Powell will rest anyone, but my thoughts are he won’t rest anyone and he’ll go all guns blazing.

“We have a good chance to finish off what has been an awesome 23 rounds.”

Cas go into the game off the back of 11 straight Super League victories and after avenging their early season defeat to Salford they have now beaten every team in the competition at least once this year.

Gale added: “There was a bit of revenge in there.

“You don’t think of it too much, but it does still stick in your mind the way you got beaten in previous games.

“We’re unbeaten at home, too and we wanted to maintain that, so it was great to do that for the full regular season.

“It was not the best of games, but I was just glad to get the two points really.

“We’re getting to a point in the season where teams have the bigger picture to think about and I do feel some of the games lose their intensity.”