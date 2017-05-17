Holmes set to be given chance to impress at Castleford

Young half-back Tom Holmes is set for more opportunities with Castleford Tigers this season following the departure of Rangi Chase.

Holmes, 21, has been out on loan with Batley Bulldogs this year earning vital experience, which is standing him in good stead since his return to Cas to feature in the last two matches.

Holmes had a hand in several tries in the 53-10 win over St Helens in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round and came within inches of his own try when he put a foot in touch under a tackle while reaching out to get the ball over the line.

He featured for an hour in the match after being handed the starting spot at stand-off and did well enough to be considered for the team again in Sunday’s Magic Weekend game against Leeds Rhinos, whether Ben Roberts is fit or not.

Head coach Daryl Powell was pleased with Holmes’ efforts.

He told the Express: “Tom Holmes did well. He had a hand in a lot of good things.

“He had one of the most difficult defensive assignments opposite Zeb Taia and he handled that all right. He could have been a little bit tidier at the start in one line break, but he was playing at a level at which he hasn’t got a massive amount of experience and I thought he handled it pretty well.

“It was obviously a big game for the club and he went in there and did a pretty good job for us.

“Tom will be our third half now. We’ve got Jake Trueman and Callum McClelland at the club as well and there’s some opportunities for people to step up and step in. When they come they need to take them.

“Tom’s done pretty well. He did okay against Huddersfield and then he did well against St Helens. There’s a chance he’ll play again this week against Leeds and he’s always created little bits and pieces for us so he’s just got to keep growing in confidence.”