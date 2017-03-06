Injured Castleford Tigers chief thanks fans for their support

Recovering Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Gill has thanked supporters for all of their warm wishes that have been passed on since he was the subject of an alleged assault on Bridge Street, in the town, on Friday.

Gill, who has been recovering at home, said today: “On behalf of myself and my family I would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support with regards to an incident that happened to me last Friday morning.

“Although I’m in a fair amount of pain due to the nature of what occurred, I have been more concerned about the effect it has had on my family, and I sincerely hope it hasn’t taken the shine off the teams vibrant start to the 2017 Super League season,

“Moving forward, although the act towards me was inexcusable, I have been able to forgive so it enables me to clear my head from the negative thoughts these type of actions create, and I can move on.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and the general public who came to my aid on that morning, as I was laid in the street unable to move, for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

West Yorkshire police arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with the incident.