Instant hit Trueman set for next challenge with Castleford

Head coach Daryl Powell is eager to see how Jake Trueman responds to his next challenge after the youngster made an immediate impact on his first Super League start for Castleford Tigers at Wigan.

The 18-year-old half-back scored a first half hat-trick and impressed with his all-round game after being drafted in to replace Luke Gale, who had an appendix operation in the week leading up to the Wigan game.

Powell was delighted with the teenager’s display and revealed that he will stay in the side for tomorrow night’s game at home to Hull FC.

He told the Express: “When someone scores a hat-trick before half-time and has a hand in the other try it’s pretty difficult to think someone’s going to do that on a debut, but he did.

“His kicking game was good, defensively he stood up pretty well so overall he’s obviously got to be happy.

“Obviously the challenge for him now is that people get a look at you and start to throw things your way. It will be interesting to see how handles the next few weeks.

“He will play again on Friday and we’ll see where we go from there, but he’s certainly given himself a really good start as a first team player.”

Powell added: “Jake has a bright future. The reason we signed him was that we thought there was something there.

“We haven’t had a lot to do with his development - you’ve got to congratulate Bradford on some of the work they’ve done with him.

“But he’s come in with us and been really good. He’s pretty quiet and he’s got some work to do to improve his communication skills, but clearly he’s got a lot of other things in his locker as a player that are really going to help him as he progresses as a professional player.”