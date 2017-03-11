Jesse enjoying life at Castleford

New recruit for this season Jesse Sene-Lefao admits he is having “fun” with the attacking style of rugby being produced by his Castleford Tigers team.

Sene-Lefao has proved an instant hit with his style of play fitting in well with the Tigers.

He said: “In the NRL I was playing front-row and I’ve come here and I’m playing on the edge, so I get to play a bit more footy.

“We do certainly play a different way to what I’ve been involved in, in the past and I am enjoying it - loving it.

“In my mind I think England have always played this way. They have always moved the ball more than Australia people.

“Here they actually play footy and have fun with it. In Australia they play a bit more safe, but then in good ball that’s when they come out.

“There were a few clubs I could have gone to, but praise God for his guidance that I’ve come here to Cas and I am really enjoying my time here.

“My family’s happy, I am happy on the field and off the field. I can’t fault anything right now.”

Sene-Lefao is pleased to playing in his favoured back row position.

He said: “I have always loved back row, but obviously just to get an opportunity in Australia I had to play front row.

“Sometimes in your career you’ve got to do what works. Now I get to play back row and I am enjoying my time outside Galey and inside Shenny.

“Played like that pick you up every week and we’ve got a good forward pack as well that like to move the ball and pass, so it’s good to push up on players like that.”

Castleford have made a flying start to the season, but Sene-Lefao believes they can still get better.

He added: “I honestly still believe we can improve, there’s a few things we still need to work on. It is still early, it’s only round three.

“It is good to be clicking, but I think there’s room for improvement.

“We change our moves every week, we do what they are weak at. We are working hard every day, challenging each other, which makes it a good environment.”