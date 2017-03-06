Lynch: Belief in Castleford camp is growing

Evergreen prop forward Andy Lynch has spoken about the belief within the Castleford Tigers camp that has helped them make a flying start to the new season.

Lynch believes it should not have come as a surprise to see the Tigers at the head of affairs after three games in the Betfred Super League as they have been building for a number of years.

He said: “It is great at the moment, but it’s not just this season, probably for the last three years with the players Powelly has brought in, he’s tried to build year on year to get better and better.

“With the coaching philosophies of him, Ryan Sheridan and Danny Orr, and those players coming in buying into what they are preaching, there is a real belief here.

“It’s been there a while but now we’re getting rid of all the doubts, too.

“People talk about us as title contenders, but we’ve won nothing yet, we’re only three games in.

“It’s a great start, though, and we are loving it.”

Lynch reckons the Tigers can still improve, although the skill level shown in the 66-10 demolition of Leeds Rhinos was high quality.

He added: “We’ve always played that attacking brand of rugby but, looking at some of those tries the other night, the individual skill was just unbelievable at times.

“It was great to see. Yet the big thing for us the last couple of seasons, and more so than ever now, is we need a big defensive focus.

“We know we can score points but, on the flip-side, to get in the top-four and challenge those sides we have to get our defence right. It’s about having the right attitude and belief in your team-mates.

“We’re looking to improve that, we’re not happy with what we’ve done yet.

“We’re not getting carried away. Before Leeds, all we worried about was them. Now all we’re worried about is Widnes next Sunday.”