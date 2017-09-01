Lynch out to make it a Grand Finale with Castleford

Ask Andy Lynch if there are any regrets over his decision to hang his boots up at the end of the season and the speed with which the answer is ‘no way’ tells you everything you need to know – but he remains focused on making it a memorable end to his distinguished career.

And what a finish the 37-year-old modern day legend of the game can have if his last game with hometown club Castleford is at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final.

He also has a record in his sights as he nears Kevin Sinfield’s all-time Super League appearances number – and with his first senior trophy with the Tigers in the bank with the League Leaders’ Shield Andy is certainly going out as a player with a bang.

“There would be no better feeling than to walk out at Old Trafford for the final,” he said.

“To wait all this time to win a trophy or get to a Grand Final with Cas it would be incredible to do it this year.

“I’ve had a great career and everyone’s time comes to an end – and it’s my time now. I’m just looking forward to the next chapter that comes along.

“But there’s no better way to finish than going to Old Trafford so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we get there after the next five games.”

Whatever the Tigers achieve in the rest of this season Lynch is pleased that clinching the League Leaders’ Shield against Wakefield on home soil gave him a memorable night to look back on at the ground where he has played so many times.

He said: “Just to see the ground so packed with Cas fans was great to see.

“Hopefully us doing that sort of puts Cas on the map a little bit. It draws fans who’ve probably not been for a while and we get a bigger fan base.

“Obviously with Daryl Powell we do play some entertaining rugby so why not come and watch Cas at the moment? Get a season ticket, get your friends and let’s get an even bigger crowd than we get at the moment.

“It’s great to see all the support from people in the town. In years gone by Cas have had their disappointments, they’ve been relegated a couple of times. But fans have stuck by the club through thick and thin and it’s great they are now rewarded.

“There’s people who’ve been at the club a long time as well and to see some success is great – but it’s only the first part of what we want to achieve.”

Lynch is closing in on the 454 Super League record appearances of Kevin Sinfield, but he played down its importance.

He added: “You can’t think about that too much. If it happens, it happens, it’s just one of those things.

“Hopefully I can break the record, but I’m more worried about playing well for Cas.

“Sinny’s a great player. But I’ve passed some great players along the way anyway so to be up there in second at the moment is still a fantastic achievement really.”