McMeeken revelling in Castleford’s exciting style

Fast developing Castleford Tigers back row star Mike McMeeken reckons the brand of rugby the team are playing right now is as thrilling for the players as it is for the supporters.

McMeeken is one of a number of Cas players to have started the new season like a house on fire and with his attacking style and great offloads the Basingstoke-born forward is becoming a real fan favourite.

He is enjoying his rugby and revelling in the freedom being allowed for the players to express themselves in thrilling style in the first three games of the 2017 season.

“That’s the good thing about this club. We’ve got players who can play everywhere on the field and we can score tries from our own 20 at times,” said McMeeken.

“It is exciting to watch and obviously exciting to be part of.

“We are three wins from three at the moment, which is a great feeling to have, but we have to keep our feet on the ground.

“We are just taking it week-by-week and hopefully we’ll keep knocking off the wins each week.”

McMeeken, who was among the try scorers in the 66-10 thrashing of Leeds Rhinos, warned the rest of Super League that the Tigers can yet get better.

He said: “We’ve got some new players and it’s only round three.

“We’ve let in a couple of soft tries the last few weeks, so there’s definitely room for improvement.

“Against teams like Wigan it is going to be hard to score tries, so we have to make sure we reduce the ones we’re letting in. We will keep working on our defence each week.”

The record-breaking win over Leeds capped a memorable week for McMeeken which started when he trained with England for the first time after being selected in the elite performance squad.

He added: “Things are going well at the moment. The team performances are good, but we have to continue – we have got a big squad and there’s a lot of competition for places.

“Being with England was a good experience, seeing new faces and being around the boys, but I am just focusing on playing with Cas and whatever happens from there, happens.

“It is just down to me performing on that field.”