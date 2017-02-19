Milner set to return to Castleford side for Warrington match

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell does not expect to make many changes to his team for their second Betfred Super League game at Warrington this Friday.

One change will be enforced with hooker Paul McShane sitting out a one match ban for a dangerous throw on Leigh’s Gareth Hock, but Adam Milner should be back to replace him after recovering from a knee injury.

Milner was close to making the side for the opening match against Leigh after being included in the 19-man squad, but has yet to play a game since the end of last season after undergoing a knee operation.

“We’ve got a few boys unavailable, but we are not far off and we’re really strong,” said Cas boss Powell.

“Adam Milner will come into contention for the Warrington game.

“I won’t be making too many changes, obviously the team functioned well.

“We’ve got a tough challenge next game, up against Warrington, but we’ve given ourselves a good yardstick to build from.

“We’ll be looking to build again. Warrington away is one of the toughest games of the season, they are a really good team with quality players throughout.

“We get to have a good look at them this week in their World Club Challenge game. But I think we want to focus on ourselves and try to make sure we keep improving from week to week. If we do that we know we are a tough team to beat.”