Minikin aims to top promising first season at Castleford

Rising star Greg Minikin is gearing up for a fight for his place in the Castleford Tigers team this year following the return to fitness of skipper Michael Shenton.

Minikin had a successful first season with the Tigers following his move from York, making 17 appearances and scoring six tries, but with Shenton back to claim his place at centre and Jake Webster favourite to get the nod for the second centre spot the 21-year-old admits he may have to be patient, although he could get in on the wing where he played in the Boxing Day friendly against Hull.

He said: “I played a lot more games than I expected, with Shenny getting injured.

“I did okay and now it’s time to kick on and see if I can top it.

“There’s extra competition, Shenny is always going to be in the team. He’s a class player, but it makes me train harder to try and get back in the team.

“The things I can learn off Shenny when he’s playing and training are amazing.”

Minikin outlined his personal goals for 2017: “I’d like to get the same number of games as last year, or more.

“It might be difficult, but you have to aim high.

“I got the chance last year and managed to stay in the team so I’d like to do the same.”

Minikin is confident that Cas can do well this year.

He added:“We’ve got some quality players in this team.

“The players that’ve been brought in are only going to add to that, so we definitely want to be in the top four.

“The squad is definitely stronger now, we have definitely added to it.”