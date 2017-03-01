Minikin ready for big game Jungle atmosphere

Young Castleford Tigers star Greg Minikin is ready for the red hot atmosphere that will greet him when he walks out for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle tomorrow night.

Minikin made his Castleford debut in the corresponding fixture last year when the Tigers won in front of a full house so he knows what to expect and is fully prepared to relish the Jungle atmosphere again.

He told the Express: “Leeds is always a hard, tough game, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere.

“There’s added pressure, but we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing and I’m sure we will then come out with a win.

“I debuted against Leeds last year at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at a similar time of year so I’ve a good idea what to expect.

“It was a bit scary walking out last year. There were loads of people shouting and it was really rocking.

“It’s what we want, loads of fans coming down here to make the atmosphere even better and it’s great to play in front of such a big crowd.

“Hopefully we can give our fans something to cheer about.

“When you’ve got the Cas fans shouting behind you it definitely gives the team a lift and gives you a good boost when you’re playing. They were great last week at Warrington and I’m sure they will be again this week.”

Minikin is looking for the Tigers to keep up their recent impressive record against the Rhinos.

He added: “Hopefully the weather will be all right so we can play a bit this week, but we’re aware it’s always tough against Leeds.

“They’ll be wanting to come out and give a good performance and so will we so we’ve just got to prep well this week and get the job done.

“Cas have done well against Leeds in the last few years and we’ll see if we can keep it going.

“There’s a bit of pressure on us to win again, but I’m sure we can cope with that.”