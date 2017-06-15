Moors to miss Castleford’s cup quarter-final

Castleford Tigers are set to be without five forwards for their trip to the KCOM Stadium to play Hull in the quarter-finals of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Junior Moors has this week joined the injury list, which already included Matt Cook, who is sidelined for at least another two months with the same medial knee injury.

Gadwin Springer is still sidelined with a hamstring injury while Oliver Holmes is out with a knee injury and Larne Patrick is at least a week away from playing after two operations on an injured wrist.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell does, however, expect centre Jake Webster to be available again after being left out of the Warrington game with a shoulder injury.

On the injury news, the Cas boss said: “Junior Moors has got a high grade two medial ligament tear, which is similar to the one Matt Cook’s got so it’s a 10-week injury.

“It’s not great and we’ll obviously miss Junior over the next few weeks.

“He’s been a really big player for us, but it is what it is, you get injuries in a sport like rugby league and we’ve been reasonably fortunate so far.

“You are always going to get some, but Matt’s and Junior’s injuries have come in a short space of time and at the same time as Gadwin Springer’s been out and Larne Patrick’s been injured as well so it’s difficult.

“Gadwin is not available this week. But he should be back for the Leeds game, Potentially Larne Patrick could be available for that game as well.

“This week we’ve got who we’ve got. Jake Webster will be back, he’s all right. He’s had a bit of a shoulder problem, but he’ll be fine this week.”