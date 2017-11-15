Orr happy with Castleford contingent in World Cup

Assistant coach Danny Orr is pleased to see Castleford Tigers players playing their part in the Rugby League World Cup.

Luke Gale and Mike McMeeken helped England beat France to ensure their qualification for the quarter-finals while Garry Lo has been producing some eye-catching displays for Papua New Guinea and has played in all three of their pool games as they remain undefeated ahead of now playing England.

Ben Roberts did not play in Samoa’s draw with Scotland, but remains in the tournament when he will play for Samoa against Australia in the quarter-finals.

Tigers assistant boss Orr has been watching from home and he said: “I’ve watched the England games and seeing how Luke Gale and Mike McMeeken are going.

“I’ve been watching the Ireland games with Ryan Sheridan their assistant coach and they’ve done well.

“Garry Lo is a handful isn’t he? He’s been playing well for Papua New Guinea.

“He got a bit of a knock in the game at the weekend, but hopefully he’s okay. He’s been a real stand-out for them and shows what he can bring to us.

“Luke Gale was good especially in the first half against France. I thought Gareth Widdop looked really good at full-back and James Roby was great.

“He contributed to the team performance immensely, the way he plays helped Kevin Brown and Luke as well.

“Mike McMeeken played big minutes. He took a bit of a whack on his nose as well, a bit of claret, but he’ll be pleased.

“He’s gone a long way so he will have wanted to play. He’s obviously got a game now and he will be wanting to kick on and hopefully play some more of the games coming up.”