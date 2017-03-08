Powell hails his ‘outstanding’ Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell hailed the all-round team display that enabled his team to run up their highest-ever score against Leeds Rhinos in last week’s derby at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Wingers Greg Eden and Greg Minikin went over for hat-tricks while Luke Gale collected another 22-point haul with a try and nine goals, but Powell was delighted with every one of the 16 players used in the 66-10 victory over the Tigers’ biggest rivals.

He told the Express: “It was a big performance from us, it was outstanding from a team perspective and littered with outstanding individual performances as well.

“The attacking play was outstanding, just full of detail and application of how the guys really understand how we want to play.

“They are pulling it together consistently at the moment and our accuracy and skill levels have been really good at the start of the season and when conditions are not at their prime.

“Taking all that into account I just think we’re in a really good place at the moment.”

All seven of the Tigers’ starting backs scored tries, but it did not surprise Powell that such a feat could be achieved.

He said: “It indicates the way we play, the ball gets into space and the lines that are being drawn and the skill of the finishing is excellent.

“I suppose it’s not so surprising the way we play, but our quick men have been fantastic so far with their ability to finish tries.

“Both our half-backs were superb. I thought it was an outstanding performance from Luke Gale in partnership with Paul McShane. His control of the game was awesome.

“I was delighted with Paul McShane’s effort and whenever he’s played at half-back for us he’s done a good job.

“It was really excellent the other night from him and a really accomplished half-back performance.

“It’s been a great start to the season for us.”

Powell praised his forwards as well as the points scoring back division.

He added: “I thought our starting pack was great. Andy Lynch, Gadwin Springer and Nathan Massey, the big men who started the game for us, were fantastic.

“Our bench was good as well and just our pack as a whole. Mike McMeeken had another good game and Jesse’s really learning the way we play.

“We didn’t have a bad player on the night, everybody was right in tune with each other and playing to their potential.”