Powell praises Castleford Tigers’ professional performance

While teenager Jake Trueman took many of the plaudits after his memorable first Super League start and try hat-trick against Wigan Warriors there were plenty of other positives to come out of the game according to Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

The 38-20 victory achieved without first choice half-backs Luke Gale and Ben Roberts saw the Tigers produce one of their best controlling performances of the season and Powell was delighted with the way his players went about their business in a game in which they had much less at stake than their opponents.

He told the Express: “It was really pleasing.

“Obviously we had a few key people missing from an organisational perspective that are really important to the team.

“It was a really professional performance.

“I thought the first half was so controlled and so composed. We just put Wigan under so much pressure that we built a really good score, which ultimately won us the game.

“We had a period in the second half that caused us a little bit of trouble, but I just thought it was a great win for us with people missing and playing against a team that had on the face of it a hell of a lot more to play for than we did,

“We really worked hard defensively and I think we held them up over the line four or five times in the whole game.

“There was a real desperation about us and a willingness to keep Wigan out so that was really pleasing as well as what we did from a control point of view with the ball.”

Powell praised a number of his players for their performance.

He added: “I thought pretty much everybody played well, but Paul McShane gave a special performance with and without the ball.

“Our pack was outstanding and Jesse Sene-Lefao with some of his footwork really troubled Wigan.

“Greg Minikin was up there - 19 carries, his work rate was fantastic and he took his two tries well.

“There was a quality try from Michael Shenton to sort of put Wigan to bed a little bit.

“But it would be hard to look at anybody and say they didn’t perform to their potential.

“I thought Gadwin Springer was outstanding as well.

“We’ve been asking for some improvements in Gadwin’s game and I thought it was one of the best games he’s had for us, if not the best.

“He was excellent, it was a committed performance from him defensively and his carrying of the ball caused them trouble.

“He’s a big man, pretty explosive and he did a really good job for us. It was a real step forward for Gadwin and he’s putting himself in the picture for the semi-final team.”