Relieved Tigers coach Powell: We made far too many errors

CASTLEFORD Tigers coach Daryl Powell was a relieved man after the Super League leaders scraped a 24-22 home win over Hull FC tonight.

Leading 20-4 at half-time, the Tigers had to survive a nervous finish after Hull scored three late tries.

“We had control in the first-half and I felt we again had control at the start of the second-half but then we started to make a few too many errors and I thought Marc Sneyd came into the game a little more and they got some points on us and made us nervous,” said Powell.

“Hull had the momentum and put us under pressure and we couldn’t quite stop it.

“It was a shaky second-half from us but it was a really good first-half.

“We won a game and learned some more lessons so we will take them with us hopefully.

“You are not going to have it all your own way for 80 minutes.

“I thought we looked after their back field three boys a lot better today which has been a big trouble for us in the past but we allowed them back into the game and that’s a little bit of a weakness there that we need to get out of us.

“That came on the back of errors really. I thought we made way too many errors and didn’t have control of our game as a result of that.”