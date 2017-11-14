Roberts returns as Castleford trio prepare for World Cup quarter-finals

Castleford Tigers half-back Ben Roberts has been recalled to the Samoa line-up for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Australia on Friday.

Roberts was left out of his country’s side for their third pool game against Scotland after playing in the opening two fixtures, but is down to return at number seven the knockout game against tournament favourites Australia at Darwin.

Luke Gale has retained his place in the England side for their quarter-final against Papua New Guinea in Melbourne, but after playing against France last weekend Castleford back row forward Mike McMeeken has been left out of the 21 declared for the knockout match.

PNG have named new Tigers winger Garry Lo, showing their confidence that he will shake off an injury picked up in their 64-0 win over the USA.