Shenton back in Castleford’s 19-man squad for Hull game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made one change to his 19-man squad for Friday’s game against Hull FC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Captain Michael Shenton returns from injury in place of Greg Minikin, who will miss his first game of the season.
Tickets are selling fast and fans can save £2 a ticket by pre-purchasing tickets prior to game day at the Tigers Den or can buy online at the Tigers website.
The Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:
5. Greg Eden
34. Alex Foster
7. Luke Gale
1. Zak Hardaker
25. Jy Hitchcox
23. Tom Holmes
33. Kevin Larroyer
14. Nathan Massey
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
21. Joel Monaghan
20. Larne Patrick
16. Ben Roberts
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
4. Michael Shenton
19. Gadwin Springer
3. Jake Webster