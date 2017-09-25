Six Castleford players in 2017 Dream Team

Castleford Tigers’ position as runaway League Leaders’ Shield winners has been reflected with six players included in the 2017 Betfred Super League Dream Team.

Zak Hardaker, Greg Eden, Michael Shenton, Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Mike McMeeken have been revealed to be in the Dream Team, which is voted for by the sport’s broadcasters and journalists in a secret ballot.

Seven Super League clubs are represented in this year’s team with table toppers Castleford (6) dominating the selection along with Hull FC (2), Huddersfield Giants (1), St Helens (1), Leeds Rhinos (1), Salford Red Devils (1) and Wigan Warriors (1).

The 2017 Dream Team features eight players making their debut, including Huddersfield Giants’ Sebastine Ikahihifo, St Helens’ centre Mark Percival and Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell, who makes his debut in his first year in Super League.

Wigan Warriors and England Captain Sean O’Loughlin makes his sixth Dream Team appearance – his last appearance was in 2014.

All three players shortlisted for the prestigious Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, Albert Kelly, Zak Hardaker and Luke Gale are included.

Hardaker, Gale and Shenton are making their third dream Team appearances, but for team-mates Eden, Millington and McMeeken it is their first selection.

The 2017 Betfred Super League Dream Team is as follows:

Zak Hardaker (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 3 (2014, 2015, 2017)

Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 3 (2014, 2015, 2017)

Mark Percival (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Mahe Fonua (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 2 (2016, 2017)

Albert Kelly (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford Red Devils) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2017)

Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors) Dream Team appearances: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017)