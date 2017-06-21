Springer back but Shenton out of Castleford squad for Rhinos game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his 19-man squad for Friday’s away game at Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Carnegie on Friday night.

From the team that played in the Challenge Cup at Hull, Michael Shenton and Andy Lynch are out with Jy Hitchcox and Gadwin Springer returning.

Powell said: “Michael Shenton won’t make the game; he’s got a bit of an aggravated knee, which is disappointing for us. He doesn’t miss much and we need to look after him going forward.

“Gadwin Springer comes back into the squad so he will beef us up in the middle of the field.”

The Tigers have won their last six encounters with the Rhinos but the head coach is not concentrating on past achievements.

He added: “We’ve played well against Leeds recently. We’ve been to Headingley a few times and won games there but that won’t help us on Friday night. There is a confidence about us and we will look to go play well. We got rattled a bit last week and we need to go and perform well,

“Leeds have had a couple of extra days preparation and obviously in terms of the teams that we both played, ours was a pretty stiff challenge.

“From what I’ve seen today, the boys are feeling good and have been really positive. We’re just looking ahead to what the challenge is for us for the rest of the competition. We have a great opportunity to kick on from where we are now.”

Tickets will remain on sale at the Tigers Den and via the Tigers online box office until 12.30pm on Friday. Limited official coach travel is also available to book down at the Tigers Den.

The Castleford Tigers squad is:

5. Greg Eden

34. Alex Foster

7. Luke Gale

1. Zak Hardaker

25. Jy Hitchcox

23. Tom Holmes

33. Kevin Larroyer

14. Nathan Massey

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

2. Greg Minikin

21. Joel Monaghan

20. Larne Patrick

16. Ben Roberts

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

19. Gadwin Springer

3. Jake Webster