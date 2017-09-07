Sweet revenge for Rovers as they beat Tigers in derby clash

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Ladies came out on top 48-20 against Castleford Tigers Ladies in Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby.

Emma Dobson-Slowe and Georgia Roche both scored twice as Featherstone avenged their defeat against the Tigers four weeks ago.

The home side also got tries through Kayleigh Bulman, Manina Spurr, Rhiannon Marshall, Kaitland Firth, Sinead Peach and Jasmine Bell. Roche added two goals.

Featherstone’s head coach Simon Peach said: “After playing Castleford with 10 players last time, it was nice to play with 13 this time and get the result we deserved.

“We produced some good tries and had three players on debut - all three of them sixteen years old who didn’t look out of place and played very well.”

It was Castleford’s third consecutive defeat in the Women’s Super League, but the Tigresses enjoyed some good moments and scored tries from Lucy Eastwood, Kelly Beckett, Emma Ryan and Maisie Birdsall.

Birdsall and Kirsty Higo also shared two goals between them.

Castleford’s Lindsay Anfield said: “After a difficult summer through injuries we turned out and put together a solid performance against a strong and experienced side. After a poor start we began to find some momentum and put some points on the board.”

In the other game Bradford Bulls Ladies again impressed in a 40-10 home victory over Thatto Heath St Helens.

Their latest win means Bradford are now two points ahead of their closest rivals as their unbeaten run in 2017 continues.

Next weekend Castleford will take on Bradford Bulls at home while Featherstone Rovers will travel to Thatto Heath Ladies.