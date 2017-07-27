Third time lucky as Tigresses defeat Featherstone Ladies

Castleford Tigers Ladies kicked off the inaugural Women’s Super League in great style with a convincing 48-14 victory against Featherstone Rovers.

It was a case of third time lucky for the Tigresses as they finally managed to get one over their more established local rivals following two defeats to them earlier this season.

Lucy Eastwood was the star of the show in a game played at Castleford RUFC’s Willowbridge Lane ground as she scored five tries in a breath-taking performance.

Eastwood produced good rugby in broken play and finished her tries with serious pace.

A couple of tries for Ellie Lamb and one for Jasmine Cudjoe sealed a famous victory and it was a real turnaround from a few weeks earlier when Featherstone beat the Tigresses 54-18.

England international Katie Hepworth was also on the scoresheet as she kicked 16 points in a victory that kept the celebrations going at Cas after they won the Yorkshire County Cup last week.

It was a tough day at the office for Rovers who turned up at Willowbridge Lane with only 10 players in their squad. However, they did compete well in the opening 40 minutes and went into the interval just 12-10 down.

Sarah Dunn scored twice and Jasmine Hazel went over once as Featherstone put in a brave effort.

Speaking after the game, Castleford head coach Lindsay Anfield said: “I’m thrilled to beat Featherstone in the first game of the Women’s Super League.

“I am extremely proud of the girl’s effort and how far they have come this season.

“We have a lot to work on but will take a lot of confidence from this win. We are definitely going in the right direction.”

Next up for Rovers Ladies is a home fixture with the current European champions, Thatto Heath Ladies, while top of the table Castleford will travel to take on unbeaten Bradford Bulls in a titanic clash.

Bradford are yet to lose a game this entire season and also began their Women’s Super League campaign well with a 32-26 win over Thatto.

Warrington Wolves full-back Will Dagger has taken on the role of assistant coach with Castleford Tigers Ladies.

The Castleford youngster recently played for the Wolves against his hometown club at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and is delighted to be lending a hand with the town’s women’s team.

He said: “It’s good to see the sport I love in a different light. I’m grateful to put my skills into a coaching role and grateful to know that the girls are looking up to me and Lindsay (Anfield) as role model like figures.”