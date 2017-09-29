Ticket details for Castleford Tigers’ Grand Final at Old Trafford

Ticket details have been announced for Castleford Tigers’ first appearance in the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford when they will play either Leeds Rhinos or Hull FC on Saturday, October 7.

Tigers’ ticket allocation is for the West Stand – Stretford End and tickets will go on sale in the Tigers Den store from 10am this morning (Friday) for season ticket holders only.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase as many tickets as they require. Both the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes (10am till 5pm) and the Stadium Store (10am till 4pm) at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will be open on Friday. Bring your season ticket booklet along with you to purchase your tickets

Tickets will then go on general sale in store at the Tigers Den only from 9am on Saturday.

Fans wishing to purchase on online or over the telephone can do so right now via the RFL’s dedicated Castleford Tigers ticketing department or by phoning 0844 453 9051. (8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday).

Ticket categories are priced as follows:

Cat 1 - Green - £80 adult

Cat 2 -Yellow - £65 adult

Cat 3 - Pink - £50 adult

Cat 4 - Dark Blue - £40 adult, £30 concession

Cat 5 - Red - £30 adult, £22.50 concession

Cat 6 - Light Blue -£20, £15 concession

Concession priced tickets are available in categories 4, 5 and 6 only and are for age 16 and Under, age 65+, serving military and students with ID. Under 2s are free but will need a match entry ticket. Children age 2 and over will need a concession ticket.

If you are looking to book for a group of 15 people or more contact the RFL group sales team on 0844 856 1115.

Wheelchair and ambulant disabled fans need to book via the RFL, please email your requirements to accessibletickets@rfl.co.uk and a member of the team will call you back within 24 hours.

Limited official Castleford Tigers coach travel will be available to book on a first come first serve basis, with season ticket holders having priority to book from 10am on Friday morning. Coach travel will then go on general sale at the Tigers Den on Saturday morning. All seats will be £16 each. All coaches will depart from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at 1pm promptly. Please note there will be no car parking available at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Grand Final day.