Tigers coach happy with competition for places after Huddersfield win

COACH Daryl Powell hailed the strength of Castleford’s squad after making several pack changes for last night’s 24-16 Super 8s win at Huddersfield Giants.

“They all did pretty well. There is competition for places all over the place,” he said.

“Alex Foster was superb tonight.

“The guys in the middle - Larne Patrick and Gadwin Springer - did some good things, while Cooky did pretty well having to start in the pack after we did a reshuffle this morning, so the competition for places is there.

“Kevin Larroyer did a bit at the end and people are fighting for spots as there’s a lot of pride in there.

“I’m working towards getting our best team together for the play-offs but I won’t rest people for the sake of it.

“Whoever we play against in the home semi-final it’s important that we have momentum, as we know whoever finishes fourth - whether it’s Wakefield, Wigan or St Helens - will have that.”