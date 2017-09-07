Tigers fans stage awards night next Monday

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club will hold their player of the year awards evening at Roundhill WMRC next Monday (7.30).

Tigers players and staff will attend the ticket only event.

Tickets cost £6.50 which includes a buffet.

There is free admission for under 12s with a paying adult.

Tickets are on sale at the Tigers Den and Roundhill WMRC.

They will also be on sale in the Tigers Bar at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at tomorrow’s Super 8s game against Leeds Rhinos if any are still available.