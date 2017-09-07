Tigers not out to add many more new players

FOLLOWING the capture of Joe Wardle for next season Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell does not expect many more signings to bolster his League Leaders’ Shield winners.

Outgoings are set to be at a minimum with the vast majority of Tigers players signed up for at least one more year so Cas look like going with a settled squad in 2018.

There will be some room with Andy Lynch retiring and Joel Monaghan possibly ending his time at the club, but Powell does not think major recruiting is needed, although he has not ruled out further additions all together.

He said: “There won’t be a massive amount coming in. I think we’ve got a really good squad.

“We’ve got a little bit of leeway, but not a lot. If anybody does come in it will be a bolter really.

“We will see how things go, but I wouldn’t imagine we’ll be doing too much more.

“I think our squad’s really solid and we will be looking for some of the players within the squad to improve and enhance their reputations.

“There’s always a bit of room to manoeuvre, we’ve just not got as much room as in the past, but there’ll be some there.

“We are always on the lookout to see who we can pick up and what they’re going to add.”