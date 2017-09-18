Tigresses announce plan to play and train at Castleford RUFC

Castleford Tigers Ladies and Castleford RUFC have formed a new partnership which will see the Women’s Super League RL club using the Rugby Union club’s facilities at Willowbridge Lane as their base for training and games in 2018.

The Tigresses have already played five games at the ground and have been impressed by the facilities and the welcome provided.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield said: “Everyone at Cas RUFC has been great with us. They have been very supportive and have made all our team and opponents very welcome.

“The club have fantastic facilities; training and playing from here will be a positive move.

“We’re continually looking to move forward as a club, setting the bar for women’s rugby league as high as possible with the service we offer our players. After such a successful first season, we aim to progress further through this partnership, creating a clear pathway for girls in the area to reach the top level of rugby league and follow in the footsteps of the men.”

Castleford Tigers Ladies will be holding a touch rugby evening on Tuesday, September 26 as part of their series of development days and all players from 14 upwards are invited to come along to the Castleford RUFC club. Meet at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Food and drinks will be available afterwards.

Dave Watson, of Castleford RUFC, added his view that this will be a great opportunity for both clubs: “We have been only too pleased to help Lindsay and the Tigers Women out and we’ve enjoyed them being down at our club. We’re delighted that they’ll be down for their next season.

“There are some great rugby league teams around us and obviously Castleford is a RL town. There is an awful lot of talent that is still largely untapped and many of our current girls, playing in our successful U13s, U15s and U18s, play both codes – and do well at it.

“We’re launching our own ladies’ team as this is part the development plan for our own club but working with Tigers Women will benefit both clubs and we’d hope to become known as the place to provide opportunities for girls and women to continue with their sporting life at and beyond school and college.”