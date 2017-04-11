Webster out to win new contract at Castleford

In-form Castleford Tigers centre Jake Webster has announced his intention to keep playing beyond this year and hopes to win a new contract with the club currently sitting on top of the Betfred Super League.

Webster has made a storming start to the 2017 season and is forming part of an increasingly potent right edge attack being developed at Castleford.

The 33-year-old former New Zealand international believes he is playing some of the best rugby of his career.

He said: “I am really enjoying it. It is hard not to when you’ve got players like these around you - it makes my job a lot easier.

“Hopefully we can come to some agreement soon and get pen put to paper. I feel young again. I am going backwards - I am 33 going on 23.

“I feel good and my body’s great. They look after me well here and as long as I keep doing what I’m doing and help out with everything that needs to be done I can’t see why I can’t go for another year or two.”

Webster reckons the Tigers’ latest win at Wigan will give the side extra confidence.

He said: “It was a great win. I can’t remember the last time I had a win there, it has been such a fortress.

“No matter who they have out on the field they are a well-drilled team, well-structured and they are strong no matter who plays. We had to turn up and play well to get the job done.”

Webster is expecting a tough challenge now in Friday’s local derby with an also in-form Wakefield Trinity at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

He added: “They are going well, they are full of energy and enthusiasm and they’ve got a good set-up there.

“We are going to have to be on our game for sure. I’ll be up against Bill Tupou. I’ve come up against him a few times and he’s big and strong.

“He’s a bit like myself, he loves the ball, he’s got good footwork - I am not saying I do - and he’s a strong runner, so I’ve got to be on my game for sure. I can expect a lot of work and I am happy to do it.”