Webster signs new deal with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ in-form centre Jake Webster has signed a contract extension to stay with the club for at least another year.

The 33-year-old will now stay with the club for the 2018 season, with the Tigers holding an option to extend his deal for a further year.

Webster joined Castleford from Hull KR back in 2013 and has gone on to become a huge fans favourite down at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. He had one of the best seasons of his career in 2016, scoring 14 tries in 24 games, and has played well in the first half of this year.

The centre made his NRL debut for Melbourne Storm back in 2003 before going on to play for Gold Coast during their inaugural season in 2007. During his career, Webster has also played eight times for New Zealand including the nations 2005 Tri-Nations triumph.

Webster is pleased with the new deal.

He said: “I’m really excited to have signed a new deal here with the Tigers, I really could not have seen myself putting another team’s jersey on. I’m really happy with how things are going this year and how they have gone since I managed to get myself injury free.”

At 33, Webster is hoping that he can now finish his career with Castleford: “It’s something that I’ve had in the back of my mind for a couple of years now. The club has been great to me and the fans are second to none. They drive me to play the way that I do and I hope I can just be around them and this club until the end of my career.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said Webster is still is a key part of his team plans going forward.

He said: “Jake has shown this season that he is still a very good player in all aspects of his performance.

He is a much more durable athlete than he has been in the past and his skill sets and experience are a key part of our form so far this season.

“This new deal gives Jake a chance to continue to drive his standards and support the young players at our club.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill added: “Jake has been fantastic for us this season and has been one of the stand out centres in Super League in the past two years.

“We at the Castleford Tigers are only too happy to be able to keep him on board with the club for at least another season.”