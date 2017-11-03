Win a copy of Super League Season Review DVD

It may not have ended as all Castleford Tigers fans wanted, but the 2017 Betfred Super League season will go down as one of the best in the club’s history as they won the League Leaders’ Shield and reached a first Grand Final.

Now the highlights of a fantastic season, featuring plenty of classy Cas action, have been put together on a DVD that is about to hit the shops.

The 2017 Grand Final & Betfred Super League Season Review & Grand Final DVD is available to buy from next Monday, but we have two copies to give away in a competition.

With all the key moments from Castleford’s charge to the League Leaders’ Shield, terrific tries from all 12 teams and some sublime skills from the superstars of Super League this is a comprehensive chronicle of an historic season.

To be in with a chance of winning a copy, tell us which Tigers star was voted the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for the 2017 Super League season?

Was it:

A Luke Gale

B Michael Shenton

C Greg Eden

Send your answer, along with your name and address, by email to tony.harber@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on November 8. Please title your email entry “Super League DVD Competition”.